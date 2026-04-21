Anne Hathaway’s unexpected “Inshallah” comment mid-interview has fans obsessed

A short clip of Anne Hathaway has sparked a wave of reactions online after the Hollywood star casually used the word “Inshallah” during a recent interview.

In a video shared by People magazine, the actress reflected on entering her 40s and what she hopes for in the years ahead. “I want to live a long, healthy life, Inshallah, I hope so,” she said.

The moment, brief and unprompted, quickly stood out to viewers, with many praising how naturally it was delivered.

Social media users flooded the comments, with reactions ranging from surprise to admiration. “She dropped it so smoothly,” one user wrote, while others said the word “fit perfectly” within the conversation.

The clip has since circulated widely across platforms, adding to ongoing conversations about the global use of Arabic expressions in everyday speech, particularly among public figures.

The interview itself focused on Hathaway’s evolving perspective as she steps into a new decade, including how her priorities and outlook have shifted over time.

The viral moment also comes as the actress revisits one of her most iconic roles. Hathaway recently appeared in content referencing The Devil Wears Prada, nearly two decades after the film’s release, with fans noting how she has embraced the character of Andy Sachs with a more reflective lens.

In the same video, she jokingly admitted she had momentarily forgotten how to spell her character’s name, a detail that amused fans and added to the lighthearted tone of the clip.

While the interview covered a range of topics, it was that one word, “Inshallah”, that ended up resonating most, turning a simple answer into a viral moment.