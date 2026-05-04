Anne Hathaway reveals favourite look was cut from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Actor Anne Hathaway revealed that her favourite outfit from The Devil Wears Prada 2 did not make it to the final cut of the film, leaving her disappointed, according to reports.

Speaking at the film's European premiere in London, Hathaway, who reprises her role as Andy Sachs, said her favourite look was "a Phoebe Philo T-shirt, train thing."

"I don't know, it was a garment, more than anything else. But I loved it so much," she said.

The actor added that she had mentioned it as her favourite outfit before watching the film, only to later learn from director David Frankel that the scene had been removed. "He called me... and he's like, 'It's gone,'" she recalled.

Hathaway had earlier been photographed wearing the ensemble while filming in New York City in July 2025. The look featured a white T-shirt with a flowing train, paired with white cropped pants, matching pointed shoes, black sunglasses and statement accessories.

At the London premiere, Hathaway also spoke about how both she and her character have evolved since the original The Devil Wears Prada, which was released in 2006.

In the sequel, the story resumes nearly two decades later, with Andy now an award-winning investigative journalist in New York who returns to work under her former boss, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

"Oh, I think we're both more confident," Hathaway said, adding that her character is no longer focused on pleasing others but on being herself.

Despite her favourite outfit being cut, Hathaway paid tribute to the original film during the press tour. On April 29, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing the iconic green coat her character wore in the first film.

Her stylist, Erin Walsh, said the look was chosen as a special nod to the film's legacy, while the coat was originally sourced by costume designer Patricia Field.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has now been released in theatres.