Anne Hathaway responds to fake pregnancy rumors surrounding her baby bump

Anne Hathaway has responded to online speculation about her pregnancy after some social media users claimed the actress was wearing a fake baby bump.

The 43 year old actress sparked conversation following her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The End of Oak Street, where she showed off her growing bump in a cropped halter top and low rise jeans.

Photos and videos from the event quickly circulated online, and while many fans focused on Hathaway’s maternity look, others began questioning whether her bump was real. Some even suggested she was wearing a prosthetic.

Hathaway appeared to respond to those claims in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video from The End of Oak Street premiere, captioning the post: “Fake hair, real bump.”

The caption directly addressed the speculation that had been circulating online following her appearance at the premiere.

Hathaway announced in June that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. The couple, who married in 2012, already share two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

She announced the pregnancy on Instagram, posting a video of herself dressed in white and cradling her stomach.

The pregnancy came as a surprise for Hathaway and Shulman. Hathaway has reportedly called the baby a “buzzer beater” while speaking about expecting another child at 43.

The recent speculation about her bump has also drawn reactions from fans, with some questioning why the actress needed to prove her pregnancy in the first place.

Others pointed out that the appearance and size of a baby bump can vary and change throughout pregnancy.

Anne has not addressed the speculation any further, leaving her Instagram caption to speak for itself.

The actress is expecting her third child later this year.