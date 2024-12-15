Anne Hathaway, Dave Bautista to star in FBI sting film

Oscar -winner Anne Hathaway and actor-wrestler Dave Bautista are set to star in an untitled action-comedy film which will be written by The Adam Project writer Jonathan Tropper, Deadline reported.

The film is reportedly inspired by a real FBI sting in which agents posed as a couple to infiltrate global crime enterprises. It unexpectedly turned into a staged wedding in New Jersey.

According to Deadline, the plot of the film will revolve around a mismatched partner scenario in which two undercover FBI agents with vastly different personalities are forced to pretend to go on a mission. Initially, they dislike each other but as the case progresses, they eventually grow to respect one another.

