Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson's 'Verity' trailer teases dark psychological thriller

The trailer for Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson-starrer Verity was released on Tuesday, August 11, offering a closer look at the psychological thriller based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name.

The film follows Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), a struggling writer who moves to the remote Crawford estate after being hired to ghost-write for renowned author Verity Crawford (Hathaway).

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While working at the estate, Lowen discovers what appear to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, which contain disturbing confessions about her husband, Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett.

As Lowen digs deeper, she finds herself struggling to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.

The trailer offers glimpses into the film's dark and twisted story, centred on secrets, mystery and psychological tension.

Directed by Michael Showalter, Verity is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Releasing International.

The film is scheduled to release in India on October 2.