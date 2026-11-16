15 years after breakout hit 'Why This Kolaveri Di', Anirudh Ravichander looks back

Indian music composer celebrates career with a heartfelt post thanking fans and his team for an 'unstoppable journey'

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Nov 2026, 1:39 PM
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Fifteen years since his breakout hit song Why This Kolaveri Di released, composer Anirudh Ravichander put out a post on social media thanking his fans and his team for an "unstoppable journey".

"15 years of music, memories, madness and magic," he wrote in a post on X. "From Tamil to Telugu, to Hindi to English, from one language to another, from one heart to billions of you all," the composer of hits ranging from 3 (2012), Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) (2014), Petta (2019), Jersey (2019) and Jawan (2023), wrote.

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His first song, Why This Kolaveri Di, turned out to be a social media sensation owing to its quirky lyrics, which were a mix of Tamil and English. Its singer, the actor Dhanush, too, became popular. The song was featured in the 2013 film 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh, however, acknowledged the team effort in his professional journey. "Along the way, we've had the privilege of working with some of the biggest directors, stars and producers in the country, creating music and memories with the very best in the industry."

In a lengthy note, Anirudh, who got married to Kavya Maran, said: "From streaming records and reaching billions of ears to experiencing sold-out stadiums across the globe, from top charts to thousands of voices singing our songs back to us... The love has been nothing short of extraordinary. The concert frenzy, the energy and the feeling of seeing music transcend boundaries are moments we could only have dreamt of." 

He also highlighted the success of his recent projects, including Lik, Jana Nayagan, DC, Paradise and Jailer 2, describing 2026 as a "wonderful year and a fitting way to celebrate 15 years in the industry".

"15 years in. Countless memories. A million more dreams to chase. Back to the studio now, and the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning," he signed off.

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