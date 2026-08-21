Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran spark wedding rumours over Greece ceremony

Wedding rumours surrounding music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have resurfaced, with reports claiming the pair could be preparing to marry later this year.

A report by Lets Cinema claims Anirudh and Kavya could tie the knot in Greece on November 10. However, neither has publicly confirmed their relationship, engagement or plans to get married.

The speculation gained further attention following comments from veteran actor and musician YG Mahendran, Anirudh’s uncle, who recently spoke about the composer’s marriage during an interview with Kutty Padmini on KPTV.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mahendran said he had been told that Anirudh was preparing for a major wedding, although he did not reveal a wedding date or venue.

“That boy is a very soft person. I hope something is stopping him, not someone. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding,” Mahendran said.

“Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married.”

His comments quickly fuelled speculation that the bride could be Kavya. Mahendran also praised Kavya and described the pair as a good match.

Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is closely involved with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League franchise owned by the group.

The pair have been linked before. Similar rumours circulated in June 2025 after online speculation claimed Anirudh and Kavya had been dating and were considering marriage.

Anirudh addressed the speculation at the time, asking fans to stop spreading marriage rumours.

Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys ð pls stop spreading rumours ðð» — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 14, 2025

Despite his response to the earlier marriage claims, speculation surrounding the pair has continued.

The latest reports have now put a date and destination on the rumoured wedding, claiming a ceremony could take place in Greece on November 10, two days after Diwali.

For now, however, the reported Greece wedding remains unconfirmed, with neither Anirudh nor Kavya publicly announcing a relationship, engagement or wedding date.