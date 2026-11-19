Indian music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared a video of his wedding festivities, offering a glimpse into the celebrations and the guests at the high-profile wedding.

"My favourite kind of magic," the composer of Jailer 2, Jawan, Petta, Devara and Leo wrote in a post on X.

My favourite kind of magic â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/s1QGwUmMwe — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 19, 2026

The photos seem to be those of his pre-wedding festivities as well as those with his parents.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya, the executive director of Sun TV Network and chief executive of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, got married in Greece on November 11, a day after their engagement.

The marriage was largely a private affair with only close friends and relatives attending.

A slew of leading Indian politicians and film stars, including former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth and his family, headed to Greece. Videos of the personalities at Chennai airport made the rounds on social media.

Anirudh is Rajinikanth's nephew and has composed music for many productions of the superstar.

Top secret

In the days leading to the wedding, neither Anirudh nor Kavya publicly confirmed their relationship, engagement or plans to get married.

Speculation gained ground following comments from veteran actor and musician YG Mahendran, Anirudh’s uncle, who recently spoke about the composer’s marriage during an interview with Tamil actress Kutty Padmini on her YouTube channel KPTV.

Mahendran said he had been told that Anirudh was preparing for a major wedding, although he did not reveal a wedding date or venue.

“That boy is a very soft person. I hope something is stopping him, not someone. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding,” Mahendran said.

“Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married.”

Similar rumours circulated in June 2025 after online speculation claimed Anirudh and Kavya had been dating and were considering marriage.

Anirudh addressed the speculation at the time, asking fans to stop spreading marriage rumours.