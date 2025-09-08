Anil Kapoor remembers his hit movie 'Nayak', 24 years after release

The Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak: The Real Hero has completed 24 years of its release, leaving fans nostalgic on social media.

Anil Kapoor also shared his thoughts on the milestone, revealing an interesting anecdote about the film. Taking to Instagram, he shared that the lead role of Shivaji Rao Gaekwad was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

"Some roles define you. Nayak was one of them. First offered to Aamir & Shah Rukh, but I knew I had to live this character... and I'm grateful Shankar sir trusted me," Kapoor wrote in the post.

He further gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan, remembering how the Jawan star praised his performance.

"I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words on that stage: 'This role was meant for Anil.' Moments like these stay forever," he shared.

Anil Kapoor also added a carousel of pictures, including memorable scenes from the film. He added a few other snaps with Shah Rukh, showing the duo at the film's media events.

While fans wasted no time showering love in the comments, stars like Tahira Kashyap, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma also reacted to the post.

Directed by S Shankar, Nayak was released in 2001 and a remake of his Tamil blockbuster Muthalvan. Even though the film received a lukewarm response at the box office, it went on to become a cult classic.

The film follows the story of a television presenter who takes over the chief minister's job for a day, leading to intense political intrigue. The film also featured actors like Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Rani Mukerji, Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, and Shivaji Satam. ANI