Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son hospitalised after accident

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 12:55 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 12:56 PM

Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt met with an accident on Monday.

On July 29, Pax, 20, was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury following a harrowing crash in Los Angeles, Page Six reported, citing TMZ.

Pax is now in a stable condition and is likely to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Sources told TMZ that Pax was approaching an intersection when he crashed his bike into another vehicle, which had been stationary at a red light.

The other driver reportedly got out of the car to check on the Hollywood scion before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Pax is one of the six children that Jolie and Pitt share. Their other kids are Maddox, 2; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 17; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The former couple -- who were declared divorced in April 2019 -- adopted all their children except for Shiloh, who was born in a Namibian hospital in May 2006, and the twins, whom they welcomed in July 2008.