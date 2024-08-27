Angad Bedi sings birthday wish for his 'wonder-woman' Neha Dhupia

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 2:28 PM

Birthdays call for special treatment from your loved ones. Actor Angad Bedi did the same for his better half Neha Dhupia on her birthday.

Angad took to Instagram and shared a series of beautiful pictures and a video from their Maldives diaries.

The first picture captures Angad planting a kiss on Neha's forehead as they pose against the backdrop of the sea.

The video shows Neha sleeping on the bed, hugging their son Guriq while Angad sings 'Happy Birthday Mrs. Bedi.' He gently wakes Neha up to her first birthday wish with a big smile.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my wonderwoman.. to the mother of our beautiful children.. to the home-maker.. to the one who keeps it all together!!! To the most beautiful woman in the universe.. I love you.@nehadhupia."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members gave their best wishes to the actress in the comment section.