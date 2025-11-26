  • search in Khaleej Times
Aneet Padda opens up about fame, fan love, and the pressure that comes with it

The 23-year-old actor is embracing the whirlwind of success while also learning to navigate the emotional weight that comes with rising fame

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 4:43 PM

Aneet Padda may have spent a few years working in the entertainment industry, but it was Saiyaara that turned her into one of Bollywood’s most promising young stars almost overnight. Now, as she prepares for her next big release — Maddock Films’ horror comedy Shakti Shalini — the 23-year-old actor is embracing the whirlwind of success while also learning to navigate the emotional weight that comes with rising fame.

In a recent conversation with Grazia India, Aneet spoke candidly about the overwhelming support she receives from fans, friends, and family, and how deeply she feels the responsibility that comes with it. “I’m very sensitive. I feel things deeply,” she said. “So, the responsibility of love, that weight of wanting to do right by the people who support you, that can feel pressurising. It’s beautiful, but sometimes, it is a lot.”

Her social media following has surged since Saiyaara, with fan clubs frequently posting heartfelt edits, many of them featuring Ahaan Panday, her co-star and close friend from the film. Their chemistry has become a favourite among viewers, often going viral across platforms. “I cry once a week looking at the edits my fans make,” Aneet admitted. “The effort, the love, I just hope I can do justice to it.”

Aneet's journey to stardom began long before Saiyaara. She started modelling as a teenager, bagging campaigns for major brands before landing her acting debut with a small role in Kajol’s Salaam Venky (2022). Her breakthrough came with the Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry in 2024, followed by the TV drama Yuva Sapno Ka Safar.

But it was Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara in 2025 that changed everything. The YRF blockbuster, which earned over ₹580 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history, put her on the map. Aneet’s performance as a young songwriter battling early-onset Alzheimer’s was widely praised for its vulnerability and emotional depth.