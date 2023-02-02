Andy Serkis added to celebrity line-up at MEFCC in Abu Dhabi

Matt Smith and Anthony Daniels are already part of the line-up

By CT Desk Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 3:02 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 3:10 PM

Visitors to Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from March 3 to 5 will get a chance to meet renowned actor, director, producer, voice actor and author Andy Serkis on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

Andy is best known for his performance capture and voice acting roles across various popular titles such as The Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes series and the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

He is also a BAFTA-winning actor for his portrayal of Ian Dury in a 2010 biographical film about the musician, which is just one of his many awards across the film, television, and theatre industry. In 2012, Andy co-founded the production company The Imaginarium, which released its latest series last October 2022 with Half Bad: The B*****d Son & The Devil Himself on Netflix. Through Imaginarium, he also directed the films Breathe, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and recently, Venom: Let there be Carnage, of which he is set to direct its third installment.

Catch Andy in this year’s MEFCC as part of the official celebrity line-up along with House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith and Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels. More celebrities are to be announced soon.