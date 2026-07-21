Meet UK PM Andy Burnham's wife, the woman classmates called the 'coolest girl in college'

Before Andy Burnham became the United Kingdom's prime minister, he was a student at the University of Cambridge. It was there, in 1989, that he met fellow undergraduate Marie-France van Heel, the woman classmates would later describe as "the coolest girl in college."

Known as Frankie, the Dutch-born marketing executive met Burnham while studying at Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge. According to former lecturer John Mullan, classmates joked that Burnham had "scooped the pools" when the pair began dating because of her popularity on campus.

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Burnham himself has often joked that the highlight of his university years was meeting his future wife. However, their relationship almost took an unexpected turn when Van Heel asked if she could appear on the popular ITV dating programme Blind Date. Burnham agreed, later admitting he watched the episode "from behind the sofa."

According to the BBC, Van Heel appeared on the show in 1992 and selected another contestant for a date in Gibraltar. The date did not lead to a relationship, and she and Burnham remained together. Burnham later recalled the experience with humour, describing it as one of the more unusual chapters in their relationship.

The pair married after welcoming their first child, Jimmy, in 2000, and now have three children, Jimmy, Rosie and Annie. Throughout Burnham's rise in British politics, Van Heel has largely stayed out of the spotlight while building a successful career in marketing. She has worked with companies including Sky and the BBC, and currently serves as chief marketing officer at Iduna Infrastructure.

Despite keeping a relatively low public profile, Van Heel has supported several charitable organisations, including Cancer Research UK and Plan International. She also underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2010 after discovering she carried the BRCA gene mutation following her sister's death from breast cancer.

More than three decades after first meeting at Cambridge, Burnham and Van Heel have gone from university sweethearts to the couple preparing to move into 10 Downing Street, with a love story that has captured fresh public attention following his appointment as Britain's new prime minister.