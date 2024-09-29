Andrew Scott to star in one-man 'Vanya' off-Broadway

Andrew Scott (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 12:20 PM Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 12:21 PM

Andrew Scott, best known for his roles in Fleabag and Ripley, will bring his one-man adaptation of Uncle Vanya to Off-Broadway this spring, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show marks the American premiere of this performance, where Scott will portray every character in the classic Chekhov play.

After a successful run in London's West End in 2023 and a filmed live version, the production is now set to impress New York audiences.

Performances will begin on March 11, 2025, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with the official opening night on March 18, as per the publication.

The limited run will last eight weeks, giving fans a chance to witness Scott's ambitious performance in one of Chekhov's most beloved works.

This version of Uncle Vanya was adapted by Scott in collaboration with Simon Stephens, known for his work on The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates also contributed to the production.

The play follows the story of an ageing professor and his young wife, who visit a rural estate managed by Vanya and his niece, Sonya. Tensions rise as family dynamics clash and romance entangles the characters, culminating in a plan to sell the estate that has supported the professor's lifestyle.

This will be the second adaptation of Uncle Vanya to come to New York in recent times, following the Lincoln Center's Broadway revival that starred Steve Carrell and William Jackson Harper, which wrapped up its run in June.

Scott's stage credentials are impressive, having starred in West End productions of Hamlet and Sea Wall. His last appearance on Broadway was in 2006's The Vertical Hour. With Uncle Vanya, he continues to showcase his versatility and commitment to taking on challenging roles.