Andrew E to headline Tagalog Rap Festival in Dubai

The event will take place in October at Coca Cola Arena

By CT Desk Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 6:55 PM

Andrew E, also known as 'King of Pinoy Rap', is set to bring his 'Bagong Pilipinas' to Dubai during the upcoming Tagalog Rap Festival Dubai Tour at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The popular rapper will be performing alongside Dongalo Wreckords Artists including Jawtee, 3 Digitz, Crazzy G., Mananabaz, D.F.T., Endang & Jhoan, Bastee & Donman, and Julius Tha Drummer on Sunday, October 23.

Known for his relatable lyrics, Andrew E first rose to prominence in 1991 with his major hit song 'Humanap Ka Ng Panget,' which was eventually adapted into a film and became a box-office smash. And now over three decades later, he remains as one of the Philippines most talented icons in hip-hop and rap.

Tickets start at Dh75 and are available at Coca Cola Arena's official website.