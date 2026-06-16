Andrea Bocelli to perform in Abu Dhabi during F1 Grand Prix week

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is heading to Abu Dhabi this December as part of the inaugural Yasalam Classics concert series during Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week.

The world-renowned singer will perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on December 2, marking the launch of Yasalam Classics, a new addition to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix entertainment programme.

Bocelli will be joined by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra for the concert, which takes place ahead of the Formula 1 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit from December 3 to 6.

The new Yasalam Classics series expands the Grand Prix's entertainment offering beyond its traditional after-race concerts and official after-parties, bringing classical music performances to race week for the first time.

The announcement comes as part of a growing entertainment lineup for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which already includes performances by Imagine Dragons, Zara Larsson and Lewis Capaldi, with more artists expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Bocelli has been one of the world's most recognisable classical crossover artists for more than three decades, known for songs including Con te partirò (Time to Say Goodbye), Canto della Terra and Ave Maria. Throughout his career, he has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and performed at major international events, including the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup ceremonies.

The Abu Dhabi performance forms part of his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, celebrating the legacy of his breakthrough album Romanza. The record remains the best-selling Italian-language album of all time and one of the most successful non-English language albums ever released.

"Andrea Bocelli is the perfect artist to launch Yasalam Classics," said David Powell, Chief Portfolio and Strategy Officer at Ethara. "His performance will bring a different dimension to race week and reflects our ambition to stage the biggest and most exciting entertainment event of the year."

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders will receive exclusive access to a 24-hour pre-sale before tickets become available to the general public at 1pm on June 17 through Ticketmaster UAE and Etihad Arena.