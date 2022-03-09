André Reyes' Gipsy Kings to rock Dubai Opera in March

The 2017 song won Sheeran a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance
Entertainment4 days ago
Gipsy Kings by André Reyes is heading to Dubai Opera for two nights of incredible music on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 31.
Known for flamenco, rumba, salsa, and pop music, the Spanish band will be returning to Dubai Opera for a fourth consecutive year. Throughout their successful career, the Gipsy Kings have sold more than 20 million albums, introducing millions of listeners to a unique blend of traditional flamenco styles and Western tunes and Latin rhythms through popular singles such as Bamboléo and Volare, Djobi Djoba’ and more.
Led by frontman André Reyes, the Gipsy Kings are no strangers to Dubai and its crowd which, in the past, has witnessed captivating performances from the Spanish band. Visit the venue's official website to purchase tickets.
The 2017 song won Sheeran a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance
Entertainment4 days ago
Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday
Entertainment4 days ago
Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home
Entertainment4 days ago
Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of 52
Entertainment4 days ago
Danyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry, Khaqan Shahnawaz and Zarrar Khan star as cricketers in the upcoming web series produced by Mahira Khan.
Entertainment4 days ago
Metarust has been playing for almost 13 years now
Entertainment5 days ago
The guitar — a D-18E Martin — was sold at auction in Los Angeles in 2020 for $6 million
Entertainment5 days ago
The pop singer took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday wish for her fiance
Entertainment5 days ago