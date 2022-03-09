André Reyes' Gipsy Kings to rock Dubai Opera in March

The Spanish band will be performing in Dubai for a fourth consecutive year

Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 5:03 PM

Gipsy Kings by André Reyes is heading to Dubai Opera for two nights of incredible music on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 31.

Known for flamenco, rumba, salsa, and pop music, the Spanish band will be returning to Dubai Opera for a fourth consecutive year. Throughout their successful career, the Gipsy Kings have sold more than 20 million albums, introducing millions of listeners to a unique blend of traditional flamenco styles and Western tunes and Latin rhythms through popular singles such as Bamboléo and Volare, Djobi Djoba’ and more.

Led by frontman André Reyes, the Gipsy Kings are no strangers to Dubai and its crowd which, in the past, has witnessed captivating performances from the Spanish band. Visit the venue's official website to purchase tickets.