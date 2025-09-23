André Rieu on making classical music joyful: 'It deserves a bigger audience'

Known worldwide as the 'King of the Waltz,' André Rieu has spent decades redefining how audiences experience classical music. From childhood memories of watching his father conduct to building a career with the Johann Strauss Orchestra, Rieu’s journey has always been about more than just performance — it’s about joy, accessibility, and connection. Ahead of his concert in Abu Dhabi on October 18, Rieu joined us on Zoom to talk about his early inspirations, his philosophy on music, the role of his wife Marjorie, and why every performance feels like starting from zero. Excerpts from the conversation:

Growing up with music all around you, what was the defining childhood moment that made you fall in love with the violin and orchestras?

From the very beginning. My mother told me I was three years old when I went to one of my father’s concerts. I saw all the bows going up and down, and I loved the sound of the big orchestra. That’s when I fell in love with music. It’s in my blood and in my body. I could never imagine living without it.

You’ve mentioned being surprised by the atmosphere at classical concerts as a child. When did you first realise you wanted to bring joy back to classical music?

That came later, after my education at the conservatory. I had to study the violin and all kinds of music, but I soon discovered that the classical music world was very closed, elite, and stiff — without humour. I remember sitting in a symphony orchestra, and my colleagues were talking about things like “it’s too hot here, too cold, I want more money, when’s the next holiday?” I thought, no. Classical music is so beautiful; it deserves to reach a much bigger audience. That’s when I decided to change it.

Your concerts are famous for their energy — clapping, dancing, joy. How do you balance that spirit while still honouring classical traditions?

When we play Mozart, we play with a smile because it’s fantastic music. Mozart himself was a lively man. He didn’t play music with a face like he was already dead. For me, it’s simple: do what you feel. We want to make music accessible, so we just play from the heart.

You’ve performed in some of the world’s grandest venues. Is there one performance that stands out as truly magical?

You might be disappointed with the answer, but there isn’t one particular place. Every concert, we start from zero. Wherever we are, we want to bring that beautiful feeling of music to the audience. Afterward, when we say to each other, “tonight’s interaction was fantastic,” that’s when we know it was a success. But if I had to name one, it was our concert at the Schönbrunn castle in Vienna. Everything was so romantic and just perfect. What a beautiful location.

What’s the energy like between you, your orchestra, and the audience?

The energy is always there. My orchestra and I have been together for more than 30 years, so we know each other very well. That enthusiasm sparks and spreads to the audience — it always happens. That’s the most beautiful part of traveling the world: every night we get to say, “wow, that was a good concert.”

What goes through your mind just before stepping on stage?

I’m always nervous. I prepare my text, my music, and then just before going on, I think, “oh, it’s going to happen.” But the moment we step on stage, all my nerves disappear. Then I know it’s going to be fine.

You’ve spoken about making classical music accessible. What do you think holds people back from embracing it?

Honestly, it’s the classical music world itself. Why play such beautiful music in such a stiff way? In real life, there’s laughter, humour, tears — all emotions. Let them come out. That’s the secret.

Your wife, Marjorie, has been part of your journey from the start. How has that partnership shaped your career?

We’ve been together for 50 years. Without her, it would not have been possible. She was the first who believed in me. My father was a conductor, but he didn’t believe much in my talents. Marjorie did — and I blossomed. Even today, we do everything together. We rehearse, record, listen back at home, share opinions, and build everything as a team.

After decades of touring, what still excites you about stepping on stage?

It’s the only thing I can do — and I love it. People travel from all over the world to see our concerts, and that gives me a wonderful feeling. That’s why I do it again and again.

You’ve been to the UAE before. What are your impressions of the people and the music scene here?

The people are very open to our music, and we love performing there. The interaction really works. I hope audiences will come, enjoy the concert, and come again. Classical music is a beautiful thing — it makes you a better human being.

