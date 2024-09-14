Anastacia, Bryan Adams to headline The World Tennis League concerts

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 11:53 AM

Get ready to dance and sing along to Anastacia’s catchy singles such as I’m Outta Love and Freak of Nature this December. She will be headlining a concert at The World Tennis League (WTL), which will run between December 19 and December 22.

She joins the likes of Bryan Adams, who is set to perform on the opening night of WTL 2024.

She will take the stage on December 20.

With over 30 million records sold globally, Anastacia has earned more than 225 awards across 31 countries and number 1 hits in 19 countries. She became the World's Best Selling New Female Pop Artist at the 2001 World Music Awards.

Looking forward to both the concerts and the matches? We don’t blame you. Once you’ve got your tickets to the show started, you can use it to get discounted entry to the Tennis matches that day.