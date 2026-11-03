Anas Bukhash teases interview with 'cricket legend', fans say it's Brett Lee

Cricket enthusiasts, ahoy! You are in for an engaging interview with one of the sport's legends with Anas Bukhash, the noted Emirati media personality.

AB Talks, Bukhash's popular podcast, posted a short clip on Instagram, with the montage of a pace bowler claiming a batsman and exulting.

"Our next guest is one of cricket’s greatest legends! Can you guess who it is?" the post was captioned.

Old-time cricket fans, however, may identify the bowler as Brett Lee, the Australian bowling legend, who now calls Dubai his home, reflected in the comments to the post.

In March this year, Lee, through a series of photographs and videos, announced that his family has shifted to Dubai. He acquired a premium waterfront residence in Dubai, underlining the city's ability to attract global icons and investors.

"What began as a few trips for work has grown into something much bigger... Dubai is now home," the Australian fast bowler, who has more than 700 wickets in all forms of cricket, then wrote on Instagram.

"New opportunities, great people, plenty of family time and a lifestyle that’s pretty hard to beat. We’ve honestly loved every minute of it," Lee, who starred in the 2015 Australian rom com unIndian with Tannishtha Chatterjee, added.

"The kids are thriving, the schools are fantastic, sport is everywhere, and it’s the people you meet along the way that really make it," Lee, who formed a fearsome bowling attack alongside Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie in the first decade of the new millennium, said.

Bukhash, an entrepreneur and one of the region's most famous podcast hosts, features leading celebrities, entrepreneurs, sportspersons, among other personalities on AB Talks.

In February 2026, he posted a photo of his meeting with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at a desert resort.