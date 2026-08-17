Indian actor Ananya Raj dies at 27, family announces death over a month later

Indian actress Ananya Raj, who worked in films like '7 hours to go', 'The Final Exit' and 'Ghost', passed away at the age of 27.

Raj's family confirmed her demise through her Instagram on Sunday. The actress passed away after battling "physical and mental discomfort" for over a year.

In a statement, they wrote, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of July 15. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

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"She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha [child], your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude," her family added.

Apart from impressive performances in Bollywood films, Ananya was also seen in music videos presented by top music labels such as T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music.

She was also seen in the Telugu movie 'Thaggede Le', which was written and directed by Srinivas Raju.