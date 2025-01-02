Ananya Panday shares a picture with 'shiny friends' Anant Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and his family also celebrated New Year with Ambanis
Several B-Towners rang in New Year in Jamnagar with the Ambani family. Ananya Panday, who was also present, shared a picture from the bash on her Instagram account.
In the image, Panday can be seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, and Veer Pahariya among others.
"Happy shiny friends (red heart emoji)," she captioned the pic.
Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and his family also celebrated New Year with the Ambanis in Jamnagar. And Salman Khan was there.
Recently, Salman celebrated his 59th birthday in Jamnagar. Reportedly, the grand bash was hosted by the Ambanis.
Among the attendees were his mother Salma Khan, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and his wife Genelia D'Souza.Several pictures and videos from the bash surfaced online, showing Salman cutting a huge cake with his niece Ayat. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also spotted cheering for Bhaijaan.
Ananya Panday's aunt, Deanne Pandey, posted pictures from the venue on Instagram, including an image featuring a large sign that read, "Love (red emoji) you Bhaijaan."
