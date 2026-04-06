Ananya Panday, Lakshya team up for ‘Chand Mera Dil’: First poster and teaser update

The makers of Chand Mera Dil have unveiled fresh posters of the film, giving a glimpse into the love story of Ananya Panday and Lakshya's characters.

The romantic drama, backed by Karan Johar and directed by Vivek Soni, will see the two actors sharing screen space for the first time. They play the roles of Chandni and Aarav in the film.

Johar, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to share a series of posters. The first picture shows the two sitting on a bed and chatting casually. One image captures them sitting close in a college classroom, while another shows their more carefree side.

The captions on the posters read, "Falling in love is easy; growing up is not," "When life changes the syllabus" and "When love grows faster than life." Along with the posters, Karan Johar wrote, "Presenting a love story where...life happens faster than love."

In another post, makers updated fans that the teaser for the Ananya Panday-starrer will be out on Tuesday, April 7.

A day before the release of the posters, Karan had shared a teaser image of the lead pair walking on a street.

The film is produced under Dharma Productions and is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2026.