Ananya Panday calls Ranbir Kapoor 'new best friend', drops pictures from their first shoot

She called the actor a 'powerhouse of talent'.
Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday shared pictures with her "new best friend" Ranbir Kapoor from their first shoot.
The Gehraiyaan actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of monochrome pictures with Ranbir where they can be seen flashing their big smiles. Both of them wore ethnic attire.
Calling this new friendship 'DostAstra', she wrote, "new day, new shoot, new best friend #DostAstra."
Earlier, Ananya and Ranbir were spotted together, creating lot of buzz on social media.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. She will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.
On the other hand, Ranbir has already won hearts with his great performance in Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra. He will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie with Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.
