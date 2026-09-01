Amy Madigan joins Tom Hanks and Callum Turner in baseball film The Comebacker

Amy Madigan has joined Tom Hanks and Callum Turner in Sony Pictures’ upcoming baseball film The Comebacker.

According to Deadline, the Oscar-winning actress will play the owner of the New York Mets, with Hanks starring as the team’s pitching coach and Turner playing a young pitcher whose life changes after he is struck by a batted ball.

Patricia Clarkson has also joined the cast and will play the wife of Hanks’ character.

The Comebacker is based on a short story by Dave Eggers and is described as a love letter to baseball. Marielle Heller will direct from her own screenplay, reuniting with Hanks after previously working with him on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The film is being made in cooperation with Major League Baseball and the New York Mets, with production set to begin in New York this autumn.

Madigan joins the project following her Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Aunt Gladys in Weapons.

The win came around four decades after her first Oscar nomination for Twice in a Lifetime.

The actress is no stranger to baseball films, having previously appeared in the 1989 classic Field of Dreams. Her other credits include Pollock and Gone Baby Gone.

Hanks also has a history with the sport on screen, having starred in the 1992 baseball film A League of Their Own.

The Comebacker is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 30, 2027.