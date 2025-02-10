Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan left his millions of fans in a state of confusion and concern following a cryptic tweet he posted on his official X handle.

The 82-year-old actor, who remains a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, shared a tweet, "T 5281--time to go..."

The tweet, which was sparse in details, immediately sent a wave of worry across his fanbase.

Many speculated that the post could hint at Bachchan's potential retirement, health issues, or even a final farewell.

Fans flooded the comments section, asking questions such as "Sir..take care..u are an inspiration to lack of people.."

Another said, "Wherever you Go Be Happy Always..."

Some even expressed emotional concerns, pleading with Bachchan, "Dear Amitabh sir, your tweet feels personal. Wishing you good health and well-being. "