Amitabh Bachchan takes a ride on stranger's bike to reach 'work on time'

The Bollywood megastar took to Instagram to share a picture of his journey and later blogged his experience

By CT Desk Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 10:43 AM

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday opted for a bike ride on a stranger's vehicle to bypass traffic congestion and reach his destination more swiftly. The renowned icon shared a picture of the ride on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the stranger for allowing him to ride pillion to work.

At the age of 80, Bachchan admitted that he didn't know the man who gave him the ride. Nevertheless, he appreciated the individual's kindness for enabling him to reach his destination on time. In a playful caption, Bachchan wrote, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T – shirt owner.”

The bike ride evoked nostalgia for the actor, reminding him of his college days and the enjoyable moments of group picnics. Bachchan shared pictures of the ride on his blog. In his blog post, the screen legend discussed his weekly interactions with fans and his work, which involved cordoning off specific areas for convenient filming.

"We are granted permissions on Sundays to block off certain regions for our work. This constitutes work and the well-wishers who gather afterwards. Riding on the bike and the enthusiasm for driving never fades away. Thoughts and memories of the early years come rushing back—those college days, group picnics, and the occasional use of the family car. Such carefree and joyful times," the actor reminisced in his blog.

However, Bachchan acknowledged that things had changed since then. It was now necessary to prioritize "caution and care" and, above all, adhere to "regulatory lives," which he considered an integral part of existence. The actor confessed that he often had the desire to take control of the vehicle and drive himself to work.

"Many times, I feel the urge to take over the vehicle and drive myself to work. The driving style and behaviour of some drivers concern me. They violate regulations, possess questionable driving skills, ignore helmets, and show no respect for traffic signals. They blatantly disregard the law and rules. It can be frustrating and sometimes even anger-inducing. I am tempted to step out of the car and give them a piece of my mind. However, obvious constraints prevent me from doing so," he further reflected.

In terms of his professional endeavours, Bachchan's upcoming project is titled Project K. This sci-fi action film also features Prabhas and marks Deepika Padukone's debut in the Telugu film industry. The movie is slated to release in January of next year.

