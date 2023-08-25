Amitabh Bachchan recalls working with Aishwarya Rai for iconic hit 'Kajra Re'

Rumours spread like wildfire on the Internet, whether or not they have been verified
Amitabh Bachchan, who often shares anecdotes from his personal and professional life on his famous show Kaun Banega Crorepati, recently discussed collaborating with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai for the song Kajra Re. Returning as the host for the show's 15th season, Amitabh recounted an episode where a contestant inquired about Mirza Ghalib, leading him to talk about Aishwarya.
During that episode, in response to a question about Ballimaran, Amitabh mentioned, "All three of us were part of that. Aishwarya wasn't my daughter-in-law back then, but she is now. She played the role of a daughter-in-law in the song. It contained the lyrics about Ballimaran." He also requested the show's crew to showcase the Kajra Re song on screen.
Kajra Re, directed by Shaad Ali, featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, and Aishwarya dancing together for the first time. The song was from the movie Bunty Aur Babli, in which the father-son duo starred alongside Rani Mukerji. Released in 2005, Kajra Re was a standout moment in the film, gaining even more popularity when news of Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding emerged.
Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate ceremony. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.
