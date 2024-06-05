Amitabh Bachchan reacts to fan on wedding anniversary

She is his first child with wife Natasha Dalal
Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan was very taken by a fan’s tribute to him and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, on their 51st wedding anniversary.
The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video showcasing how a fan celebrated the couple's milestone anniversary.
The video shows a fan's presentation that narrates the lives of the celebrated couple, from Jaya's debut film, Guddi, to their wedding pictures.
The presentation also has several photos of their children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.
Besides this, the video shows a group of fans in New York City cutting a cake. They proudly posed with a poster of Big B and Jaya.
Overwhelmed by the gesture, the Kalki 2898 AD actor shared the video to express his gratitude.
He wrote, "FROM the effort of DEDICATED FAN Sunil Shah of Surat, he in NYC organized it and distributed hundreds of T-shirts to people and fans in the USA. My gratitude for this memorable gesture."
The fan, Sunil Shah, also took to the comment section and replied, "It's been so many years of being the biggest fan of you, sir. You're the biggest icon of the country for everyone, and especially for me. I will continue to make you smile and thank you for doing this amazing gesture for me by posting. This means the world to me. Thank you for all the love. @amitabhbachchan."
Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973.
