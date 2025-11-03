  • search in Khaleej Times
Amitabh Bachchan praises Indian women cricketers for World Cup win

The Bollywood actor, who is also an avid sports buff, joined millions in celebrating the team's victory against South Africa in a thrilling final on Sunday

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 11:05 AM

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan couldn't hold back his excitement after the Indian women cricket team created history by lifting their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup trophy.

The actor, known for his love for sports, joined millions in celebrating the team's glorious win against South Africa in a thrilling final on Sunday.

Bachchan took to X to share his excitement.

"T 5552 - jiit gye (we have won) !!! India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!!," read his X account.

The South African cricket team won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

During thire run-chase, a 50-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls) getting out first. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, Shafali Verma and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5.

Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth-wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India.

However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman with a WC final four-fer. SA were all out for 246 runs.