Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note as Spain beat Argentina to win FIFA World Cup 2026

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared an emotional and thought-provoking blog post after staying awake to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time.

In his latest blog entry, DAY 6,725, Bachchan reflected on Lionel Messi's defeat while also celebrating the ingenuity of fans who braved Mumbai's monsoon to attend his traditional Sunday meet outside his residence, Jalsa.

The actor began his post with a heartfelt reaction to the dramatic conclusion of the World Cup final, expressing disappointment over Messi's loss while acknowledging the inevitable passage of time in sport.

"the game .. over .. Spain the Champions and Messi lost .. tears of emotion .. sad .. but the day comes for every champion .. as you turn the corner , you find there are others better than you .. accept the love that came your way .. rest in that glory .." he wrote.

Spain secured its second FIFA World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time after a dominant Spanish display.

Spain controlled 68 per cent of possession and registered 20 shots, including 11 on target, while Argentina failed to record a shot on goal and finished the match with 10 players following Enzo Fernandez's red card in stoppage time of regulation.

The blog then shifted from football to a familiar Sunday tradition at the gates of Jalsa, where hundreds of fans gather each week despite heavy monsoon showers.

Recalling one particular sight, Bachchan marvelled at how a dog was completely covered and protected from the rain with a raincoat while being brought to the gathering through a practical makeshift arrangement.

"... and as for this Champion .. only in INDIA .. covered and protected from the Monsoon .. was brought to GOJ for the Sunday meet .. would never know what he was doing there .. Innovation thy name is BHARAT .." he wrote.

The actor ended the post by revealing it was nearly dawn after an emotionally charged night spent watching football and interacting with fans.

"Love and now to bed .. it's almost 5:30 am of the 20th Monday .." he signed off.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in key roles.