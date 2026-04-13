Amitabh Bachchan mourns Asha Bhosle: 'Left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is grieving the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle, offering a heartfelt nod to the late singer.

In a blog post, Big B wrote, "Sorrow and grief.. An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenomenal, astounding, prodigious, presence... lost yesterday.. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji, has left us."

Noting that he remains in "immense grief", the actor observed how the legacy of Bhosle continues to reign.

"Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music.. The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us.. Her voice — the soul, shall ever be immortalised," Amitabh Bachchan added.

Notably, Bhosle has extended her vocals to many of Big B's iconic films like The Great Gambler, Shaan, Kaalia, Sharabi, Indrajeet, Pukar, and Dostana.

The veteran singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Bhosle's career, spanning over eight decades, redefined Indian playback singing. From classical compositions and ghazals to cabaret hits and contemporary tracks, her versatility sets her apart as a once-in-a-generation talent.