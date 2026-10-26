Despite bomb threat, Amitabh Bachchan presses ahead with weekly fan meet

Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans outside Jalsa amid heavy security on Sunday, days after the actor allegedly received bomb threat email.

Amitabh Bachchan continued his weekly tradition by stepping out of Jalsa, his bungalow in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai, to greet a large crowd of waiting fans. The veteran actor waved to the crowd in his signature style and expressed gratitude for their love and affection. He was joined by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The fans were stationed outside the residence, while Mumbai Police personnel stood near Amitabh to ensure his security. Abhishek also stood behind the veteran actor, keeping a watchful eye on the crowd.

A sea of fans arrived at Jalsa in Juhu to express their love for their favourite actor. They stood behind the police barriers.

What was the threat about

A bomb threat email allegedly targeting veteran actor Amitabh's bungalow in Mumbai was reported to Mumbai Police on Friday. The threatening email was received by a school in the business district of Bandra-Kurla Complex. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Amitabh shared an update on his health, saying that he needs more rest as he continues to recover.

The actor, who regularly shares updates with fans through his blog and social media accounts, had earlier said that doctors had advised him to take a break from his usual online activity.

Taking to his Tumblr blog on Friday, Amitabh spoke about his recovery and the need to give his body more time to rest. “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote.

Amitabh is currently hosting the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the cinema front, the actor was last seen in the Tamil film Vettaiyan (2024), which starred Rajinikanth in the lead.