Amitabh Bachchan wishes everyone on Diwali, writes about finding peace

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of Diwali, extending festive greetings while reflecting on the importance of forgiveness, gratitude and finding peace in life.

In his latest blog post, the veteran actor extended wishes to everyone on Diwali, praying for happiness, prosperity and the continued blessings of the Almighty.

"May God's grace always surround us, constantly, and may He continue to hold us close in His embrace, comforting us like a mother holds her child close to her," he wrote.

The actor, also known as Big B, expressed gratitude to those who had been sending him festive greetings and gifts, acknowledging the affection and goodwill behind their gestures. He said that the number of gifts had become so large that he was running short of space to keep them properly.

The actor explained that he was trying to respond to the greetings through letters but had been unable to write personally due to discomfort in the hand he uses for writing.

Bachchan dwelt on seeking forgiveness and how people respond to it.

"One should seek forgiveness. There is nothing wrong in asking for it," he wrote, adding that the other person could either reject the apology or understand and accept it.

He further reflected that acceptance of an apology brings happiness and peace, while its rejection can leave behind a feeling of resentment.

"If the person understands and accepts the apology, our heart will feel happy and at peace. If not, their mind will remain disturbed," he said.

Drawing a contrast between contentment and emotional hurt, the actor posed a question to his readers: "So, the question is: should one choose happiness and peace of mind, or resentment and hurt?"

He observed that while some people find happiness in the feeling of hurt, others prefer contentment and peace.

Through his Diwali message, the actor combined festive greetings with a reflection on human relationships, gratitude, forgiveness and the different ways people approach life's situations.