Amitabh Bachchan at 80: Films from the last three decades

The iconic actor shone in roles consistently over a variety of genres

By CT Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 10:02 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 10:07 AM

1990s

Khuda Gawah: Baadshah Khan (Bachchan) falls in love with a member of a rival clan, Benazir, played by Sridevi.

Hum: Bachchan is a dockworker who defeats a gangster. After making a new life for himself and his brothers, he is confronted by his old enemy, fifteen years later.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Arjun and Pyare Mohan are honest policemen whose lookalikes are thieves, committing crimes that the hapless duo are then blamed for.

2000s

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham: Bachchan plays the head of a rich family who disowns his son when he marries against his wishes. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, this is a very popular family drama.

2010s

Piku: A quirky comedy about a daughter and her aging, eccentric father, played by Bachchan.

Jhund: This inspirational film is based on the life retired sports teacher Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer.

Goodbye: A heart-warming story that revolves around life, family and relationships, also starring Rashmika Mandanna.