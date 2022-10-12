Amitabh Bachchan at 80: Films from the last three decades

Amitabh Bachchan at 80: Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors old and new
The actor is referred to as the man for all seasons and all kinds of films
1990s
Khuda Gawah: Baadshah Khan (Bachchan) falls in love with a member of a rival clan, Benazir, played by Sridevi.
Hum: Bachchan is a dockworker who defeats a gangster. After making a new life for himself and his brothers, he is confronted by his old enemy, fifteen years later.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Arjun and Pyare Mohan are honest policemen whose lookalikes are thieves, committing crimes that the hapless duo are then blamed for.
2000s
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham: Bachchan plays the head of a rich family who disowns his son when he marries against his wishes. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, this is a very popular family drama.
2010s
Piku: A quirky comedy about a daughter and her aging, eccentric father, played by Bachchan.
Jhund: This inspirational film is based on the life retired sports teacher Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer.
Goodbye: A heart-warming story that revolves around life, family and relationships, also starring Rashmika Mandanna.
