Amitabh Bachchan asks staff to treat fans with ‘affection, respect’ after long waits

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing a deep and enduring bond with his fans, often describing them as his "extended family."

He has time and again expressed gratitude for their unwavering support, through heartfelt messages on social media, personal interactions, and even gestures during his popular Sunday darshan outside Jalsa.

In a nod to his fans, Big B took to his blog and penned a heartfelt note for them, which read, "this is my pride and my honour to have the blessings of the many .. they make me believe .. they make me breathe anther day .. they provoke me to work and to work harder and to deliver... they are my extended family."

He went on to share multiple pictures and videos from his Sunday visit, where the actor can be seen greeting his fans, waving at them, signing autographs, and giving out gifts.

On the professional front, he was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.