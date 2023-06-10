Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth to reunite on screen after 32 years

While some experts called the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film expertly crafted and attention-grabbing, others said it was predictable and lacked soul
One ruled Bollywood while the other dominated Kollywood (the Tamil film industry). Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, the two legends of the Indian film industry, entertained fans and continue to do even now.
And the two doyens of Indian cinema have shared screen space in hit films like Hum, Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar together, over the years.
The duo, who have tremendous mutual respect, despite being pitted against each other, could reunite for a film, if reports are to be believed.
Bachchan and Rajinikanth were seen together 32 years ago and could share screen space in Jai Bhim, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. It will be Rajinikanth's 170th film, hence the title.
The film is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. It is said that the movie is set to go on the floors later this year.
Rajinikanth is putting the finishing touches to Jailer and Lal Salaam, while Bachchan is shooting Section 84.

