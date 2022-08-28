Amid split from Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin celebrates daughter's birthday

The former model took to her Instagram to share a lovely post for her daughter

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone (AP Photo)

By ANI Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 9:52 AM

Amid divorce from Sylvester Stallone, Jessica Flavin is celebrating daughter Sophia's 26th birthday.

The former model took to her Instagram to share a lovely post for her daughter. The post marks Flavin's first Instagram post since news of her split from Sylvester Stallone hit the news.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful Sophia! You bring so much love and happiness to everyone you know! besides being a beautiful person, you are hard-working, smart and most of all compassionate. I am the luckiest mom in the world to call you my daughter! Love you!" The post has current pictures of the 26-year-old and an old photo of the mother-daughter duo.

Flavin's post comes shortly after she went public with her decision to split from Sylvester Stallone.

Recently, Fox News reported that Jennifer Flavin said she deserves more than half of the couple's assets in their Florida divorce because the 'Rocky' star allegedly squandered their assets - according to court papers.

According to Fox News, Stallone is reported to be worth $400 million due to his films, real estate ventures, and different enterprises. "The husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the August 19 divorce petition states, arguing that Flavin should get a greater piece of the pie in the division of wealth.

Flavin, a former model from California's San Fernando Valley, has mainly avoided the public glare while raising their three daughters. She is entitled to 50 per cent in a divorce under Florida law, and the former couple had collected enormous wealth over the course of their 25-year marriage. "There's obviously an allegation of wrongdoing," said Valentina Shaknes, a partner in the matrimonial law firm Krauss, Shaknes, Tallentire, Messeri LLP.

The clause in the divorce petition does not specify how Stallone allegedly blew through the couple's funds but, Shaknes said, "It could be anything from gambling to supporting significant others if there's a girlfriend or something like that."

A few days later, Stallone was captured on camera hiding a picture of Flavin on his right bicep with the likeness of his beloved late dog Butkis, who co-starred with him in 'Rocky.' Jeffrey Weissman, Flavin's divorce attorney, is well-known for serving extraordinarily wealthy clients in the affluent community of Palm Beach. The former couple's seaside 13,241 square foot, $35 million mansion was the subject of a petition by Flavin that asked for "exclusive use and occupancy."

At the London Dorchester Hotel, Flavin and Stallone exchanged vows in 1997 when she was 29 and he was 51. However, there has been trouble in paradise recently, with Flavin being photographed in Los Angeles without her wedding band 11 days before she filed for divorce.