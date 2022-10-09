'America's Got Talent' going global with all-stars version

The film is reportedly a murder mystery starring Kareena as a detective
A global version of America's Got Talent that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC.
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will feature winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations," the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on America's Got Talent.
Terry Crews will pull double-duty as well, remaining host of the original series and the spinoff, which is beginning production this month and will debut in 2023, NBC said.
The talent contest, created by Cowell, launched in 2006 in the U.S. and has been replicated in 70-plus local versions produced in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Competitors range widely and have included singers, magicians, comedians and stunt acts.
The film is reportedly a murder mystery starring Kareena as a detective
The song won Jody the 1966 Grammy Award for best country performance by a woman
Ex-wife Angelina Jolie earlier alleged that Brad abused her and choked one of their children on a flight in 2016
Davis and Lashana Lynch along with producer Cathy Schulman detail the origin of the historic drama, currently playing in UAE cinemas
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and offers
The two actors had commenced filming for the movie in September
The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram
He issued a statement on Instagram after the controversy