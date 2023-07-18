American supermodel Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession

28-year-old and her friend, who embarked on a girls' trip to Cayman Island, were later released on bail

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 9:04 PM

American supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested for possession of marijuana while on vacation in the Cayman Islands earlier this month, according to a new report.

The 28-year-old model and a friend, who embarked on a girls' trip to the Island, were taken into custody after customs officials allegedly found marijuana and utensils used for consumption in their luggage on July 10.

Local outlet Cayman Marl Road reported that the two were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center and later released on bail. Hadid and McCarthy appeared in court on July 12, where they both pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000 each. No conviction was recorded.

Gigi's representative told E! News that she was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. According to the rep, her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the Island.

ALSO READ: