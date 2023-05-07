American comedienne Rachel Feinstein on using humor to tackle taboo topics

The female standup is set to perform in Dubai as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival 2023

by Husain Rizvi Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 5:36 PM

Who is ready for non-stop jokes by some of the planet’s funniest men and women? We are.

The Dubai Comedy Festival returns to the city on May 12, bringing together several comedians from all cultures, backgrounds, and ages, who won’t hold back on making us all laugh. American comedienne Rachel Feinstein is part of the hilarious line-up that boasts the likes of internationally renowned personalities Jimmy Carr and Zakir Khan, among others.

Rachel is known for her sharp wit, has comedic versatility and a unique perspective, especially towards topics that are taboo. But she has her way of addressing those.

The comedienne uses humour to navigate the complexities of life, and has been doing so since an early age. She has gained a reputation for pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms through her comedy, fearlessly addressing issues such as gender, relationships, family dynamics, and the human experience with a candid and unapologetic approach. And that has earned her numerous accolades, including being featured on Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, Inside Amy Schumer, and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Additionally, Rachel has also written for several TV shows.

In the city, as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival 2023, she will take to the stage of Dubai Opera where she, along with Beth Stelling and Atsuko Okatsuka, will deliver an unforgettable night of laughter. The stage is set for May 15.

We caught up with Rachel and talked about what audience can expect at her upcoming show and how she fares as a female standup in contemporary times when comedy is up against cancel culture.

What does humour mean to you?

I guess it could be anything! I try to find it anywhere like most people. The most ludicrous, infuriating predicaments in my life end up being the funniest.

To be funny is one thing, but facing a huge crowd and making them laugh is a different ballgame. Does humour come to you naturally or is it something you have to prepare for meticulously?

It comes more naturally than other skills or jobs, which were unavailable to me. Of course, it takes some preparation, but I have nothing else to offer the workforce. I feel like I’d be a good bouncer, though. I would just wear air pods and roll my eyes at people, and I can spot a fake ID. My own fake ID name, Stacy Honeybush, should’ve never gotten me into The Roxy, where I danced to reggae with some elderly insurance salesmen. Where were we?

You use humour to talk about taboo topics. Does it make it easier?

Yes, it helps to remove yourself from dealing with anything in a coherent, truthful fashion. Every time I humiliate myself (which is often) or make some poor, baffling choice in my life that I’m forced to confront, I get to mock it on stage and slowly write a new special instead.

Being a female standup, have you had any awkward experiences on stage?

I have never been anything else, so I’m not really sure! People remind me I’m a woman in comedy often. Sometimes people will bring me on stage saying things like, “We’ve got a young lady coming up!”, like it’s a nutty experiment. Honestly, there’ll always be someone who won’t process the two things at once, but most people just want to laugh no matter who makes them do that.

With cancel culture being so rampant, where do you draw the line between what’s funny and what's offensive?

I don’t really; there will always be people who will get offended. I don’t go up on stage trying to shock people or trying to be edgy either. I just talk about what makes me laugh. I also feel like there are definitely some people who just wake up wanting to be offended, and that has nothing to do with me being some beacon of controversial truth.

What can the audience expect from your Women in Comedy show at the Dubai Comedy Festival?

Atsuko Okatsuka and Beth Stelling are hilarious, so I think it should be an incredible show. I’ll talk about my husband, who, emotionally, is a desert. I have a toddler who doesn’t really respect me as an authority figure, which is fair because I can barely get myself dressed, so maybe people in Dubai have at least one of those problems. I can’t wait! Also, if you’re reading this, DM me on Instagram (@rachelfeinstein_) and tell me what to do after my show! I need suggestions!