American actress Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: media report

She was known for her roles in NBC's superhero series 'Heroes', 'Scream', and the musical drama show 'Nashville'

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 17 Aug 2026, 8:08 AM
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American actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in TV shows such as Nashville and Heroes, has died at the age of 36, ABC News reported on Sunday, citing her representative.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her on screen," her representative told ABC News.

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Reuters could immediately reach her representative outside regular business hours.

She was known for her roles in NBC's superhero series 'Heroes', 'Scream', and the musical drama show 'Nashville'.

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