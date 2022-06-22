Amber Heard, Robert Pattinson have 'most beautiful faces in the world': Report

Doctors use ancient Greek face mapping technique to determine test results

Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022

By using a traditional face mapping method, it is declared that the Hollywood actor Amber Heard and Robert Pattinson have the most beautiful faces in the world.

As per Mashable, Dr Julian De Silva from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London used an ancient face mapping technique, 'Phi', to discover who has the most beautiful face in the world. After her research, it is now stated that actress Amber Heard is the 'most beautiful woman in the world' and 'The Batman' actor Robert Pattinson is the 'most handsome man in the world'.

'Phi' is a Greek face mapping technique, also known as the Greek Golden ratio of beauty, 1.618, used to calculate the perfect face.

Dr Silva used this technique and found the 'Aquaman' actress' face to be 91.85 per cent accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio, making her the most beautiful woman in the world, followed by Kim Kardashian at 91.39 per cent.

Along with this, Dr Silva declared after using the same method that Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world with 92.15 per cent accuracy, followed by the 'Man of Steel' actor Henry Cavil with 91.64 per cent accuracy. Actors Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt held the third and fourth positions with 90.55 per cent and 90.51 per cent, respectively.

Amber Heard recently came into the limelight after her defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard was ordered to pay $10 million by the jury.

Meanwhile, Heard will be next seen in DC Comics' "Aquaman 2", whereas Robbert Pattinson was recently seen in DC Comics' "The Batman."