Amber Heard can't pay Johnny Depp $10 million, says her lawyer

A Virginia court awarded the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star damages after he won a defamation suit against his ex-wife

By ANI Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 12:48 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 12:56 PM

After a Virginia court found that actor Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, her lawyer said she can't pay the $10.35 million in damages.

According to The US Weekly, when asked if her client could pay the prescribed sum during an interview on the 'Today' show on Thursday, June 2, Elaine Bredehoft answered, "Oh, no, absolutely not."

Depp, 58, would be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, the judge announced on Wednesday. For her counterclaim, Heard was given $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages.

After the judge decreased the sum due to a Virginia rule capping punitive damages, Amber will only have to pay $10.35 million.

According to the Entertainment Weekly, Amber intends to appeal the decision.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Heard posted a statement, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words, I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

Depp and Heard married in a very secret ceremony in their Los Angeles home in 2015 after dating for several years. Heard filed for divorce from Depp on May 23, 2016, and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Depp had physically abused her during their relationship and that it happened most often while he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.