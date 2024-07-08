Ambani Wedding: How Justin Bieber won over guests at Anant and Radhika's sangeet celebrations

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 2:35 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 2:48 PM

Justin Bieber's performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of billionaire Mukhesh Ambani's son Anant with Radhika Merchant is stuff dreams are made of. The singer, who was reportedly paid $10 million for his performance, took to social media to share behind the scenes pictures of his time at the pre-wedding celebrations where he is seen mingling with the Ambanis and their guests.

