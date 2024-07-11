Ambani wedding: Some Mumbai employees to work from home until July 15

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:48 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:55 PM

Several offices in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a prominent commercial hub, have directed employees to work remotely until July 15, stated a report in Livemint. This measure is in response to traffic diversions and restricted access due to the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, will tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. The wedding celebrations will extend until July 14.

The grand festivities have led to inconvenience and frustration among local residents and office workers. Traffic restrictions will be enforced from July 12 to 15 around the wedding venue, which is situated within Mumbai's busy financial district, Bandra Kurla Complex. This area is home to India’s major stock exchange, the markets regulator, and several international banks.

The wedding celebration of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s wealthiest individual, is expected to draw celebrities and global business leaders, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, boxer Mike Tyson, and several others.