Ambani wedding: Kardashian sisters welcomed with grand Indian traditions in Mumbai

Kim and Khloe share their experience of the warm hospitality at the Taj Hotel on social media

by

CT Desk
Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 1:23 PM

Kim Kardashian arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night with her sister Khloe Kardashian for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The globally renowned reality TV star and actor Kim Kardashian appears to be thoroughly enjoying Indian hospitality, sharing glimpses from her hotel on Instagram during the festivities.


In the early hours of Friday morning, the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram Stories, sharing videos and photos of her receiving a warm welcome at a Mumbai hotel.

In one snapshot, she captured the moment she was greeted at the hotel entrance, where staff adorned her with a traditional tika on her forehead, draped a shawl around her shoulders, and presented her with a lovely bouquet of flowers.


Graciously, Kim thanked them for the warm reception. Khloe also took to her socials to post videos of the grand welcome they received at the hotel, where we can see the hotel staff accompanies the sisters to their room, playing the flute.

On Thursday night, paparazzi captured footage of the Kardashian sisters exiting Kalina airport in Mumbai. Kim greeted the paparazzi with a wave before entering her car and also shared Instagram stories saying 'Hi India'.

CT Desk


