Ambani wedding: Kim Kardashian on the guest list

The most talked-about event of the year is finally here. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are getting hitched on Friday July 12.
If pre-wedding celebrations are anything to go by, there are sure to be cool acts, stunning fashion and an A-list guest list that could rival an international awards ceremony.
Here’s everything we know about the glam do so far:
The wedding will actually be a three-day affair; the 'Shubh Vivah' will take place on July 12, followed by the 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and then the 'Mangal Utsav' will be held on July 14.
The nuptials will take place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
Of course there’s a star-studded guest list. The Economic Times revealed that a number of politicians and business people from around the globe shall be flying down for the wedding. These include Former UK PMs Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper and former Swedish PM Carl Bildt are among the political heavyweights who will be in attendance, alongside business moguls such as Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, HSBC Group chairman Mark Tucker, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Morgan Stanley MD Michael Grimes, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee, Mubadala MD Khaldoon Al Mubarak, BP CEO Murray Auchincloss, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet.
Reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian are also expected to show. Plus, futurist Peter Diamandis, the artist Jeff Koons and the self-help guru Jay Shetty have been invited.
There’s an exciting line-up on the cards (as it should be, pre-wedding celebrations have included pop star Justin Bieber and Rihanna). According to The Economic Times the musicians expected to play are Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey, and Indian musicians like Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.
