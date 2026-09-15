Look: Bollywood stars arrive at Antilia for Ambani family’s Ganpati celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani family’s iconic Mumbai residence, Antilia, turned into a star-studded affair as some of Bollywood’s biggest names arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and celebrate the festival with the family.

The grand festivities, held amid elaborate decorations and traditional rituals, brought together a dazzling gathering of Hindi film industry A-listers. Visuals from the celebrations, which took place on Monday, showed Antilia illuminated and decked up for the auspicious occasion.

The guest list featured a who’s who of Bollywood, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kajol, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza among those joining the Ambanis.

Producer and interior designer Gauri Khan also arrived with her mother.

Cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar also joined the festivities with their families.

Salman Khan made a stylish arrival, drawing attention from paparazzi in a simple shirt and jeans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived in a yellow suit alongside husband Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur and Jeh, and her sister Karisma Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also among the evening’s much-awaited guests, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended in traditional outfits.

Ranveer Singh brought his signature energy to the glamorous evening, while Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posed for photographers outside the Ambani residence.

Host Nita Ambani also greeted the media as she welcomed guests, wearing a traditional ensemble complemented by statement jewellery.

Every year, Antilia undergoes a transformation for Ganesh Chaturthi, with elaborate lighting, floral installations and temple-inspired decor. The multi-day celebration draws celebrities, industrialists, politicians and other prominent personalities for festive aartis and cultural events.